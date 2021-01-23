News Top Stories

Atlas Mara mulls options on Union Bank after approaches

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Atlas Mara Ltd. is considering options for its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc after receiving takeover interest for one of its last remaining assets, Bloomberg reported yesterday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. According to the report, the initial approaches for its 49.97% holding in Union Bank came from local lenders looking to expand in Africa’s biggest economy, the people said, asking not to be identified as deliberations are private.

The firm is working with Rothschild & Co. and no final decision has been made on a potential sale or any other alternatives, they said. Representatives for Atlas Mara and Rothschild declined to comment. The London-listed banking group, co-founded by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond, is scaling down after an expansion that saw Atlas Mara misjudge competition in Africa and overpay for acquisitions.

UBN’s market value of $418 million is more than seven times that of Atlas Mara. The firm’s stake in UBN, Nigeria’s eighth-biggest bank, is its biggest investment and seen as a foothold into the continent’s most populous nation.

It is also among its top money spinners. Diamond, who was an African bull even during his days with the London-based Barclays, was replaced as Atlas Mara chairman in February 2019 by Michael Wilkerson, the chairman of Fairfax Africa, which owns 49% of the firm. Atlas Mara’s shares, which slid 75% last year, rose as much as 9.3% to the highest level since Dec. 9. UBN gained 1.8% by the close of trading in Lagos to pair its losses over the past 12 months to 10%. At the time of the board shake up, Nigeria was still a flagship market for Atlas Mara, which said it wants to support UBN’s growth.

It started off with an initial indirect holding of 9.1% in 2014. Atlas Mara is in talks to sell businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia to Nigerian lender Access Bank Plc, Bloomberg News reported in December.

The firm is nearing regulatory approval for the asset disposals to Access Bank, the people said. Atlas Mara agreed to sell its Mozambican business to Access Bank in September, and two months later entered into a pact with Kenya’s KCB Group Plc to dispose of its Rwandan and Tanzanian unit

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: Protests, petitions rock judicial panel’s sitting

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was commotion yesterday at the Delta State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings, sitting in Warri. This was as the kinsmen and relative of victims of police brutalities, who were alleged to have been gruesomely murdered across the state, stormed the venue of the sitting of the panel in protest […]
News

Kalu lauds Buhari over Umuahia Diagnostic Centre

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji uzor Kalu has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the management of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for locating an ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. In a statement he personally signed, Kalu described the project as a […]
News

JUST IN: EU reaches ‘historic’ deal on pandemic recovery after marathon summit

Posted on Author Reporter

  European Union leaders clinched an “historic” deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days. The agreement paves the way for the European Commission, the EU’s executive, to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica