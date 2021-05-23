Atletico beats Real Madrid to LaLiga title on dramatic final day

Atletico Madrid have been crowned LaLiga champions for the first time in seven years on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

The leaders held a two-point advantage over Real Madrid in a tense title race heading into the last round of fixtures on Saturday evening and came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, with their opponents suffering relegation to the Segunda Division on a day of contrasting emotions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Villarreal – secured courtesy of late goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric – was not enough to overhaul their cross-city rivals.

Atletico knew a win over Valladolid would see them crowned La Liga title winners for the 11th time, however, things did not go to plan in the first half for Atletico. They had some good chances and had the majority of possession but they failed to find a way past Valladolid stopper, Joel Masip.

They actually went into the halftime break a goal down courtesy of Oscar Plano’s 18th minute goal. Fortunately for Atletico, Real were also struggling in their match against Villarreal. Zinedine Zidane’s side were also 1-0 down at the break, with Yeremi Pino netting in the 20th minute.

The fortunes of both sides en-sured a grandstand final 45 minutes to end the La Liga campaign. Real thought they had levelled against Villarreal when Karim Benzema found the net, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside. Zidane’s side would have been cursing their luck and their fierce rivals took advantage almost instantly. Shortly after Benzema’s goal was ruled out, Atletico would equalise against Valladolid thanks to an incredible goal from Angel Correa.

The Argentine picked up the ball 25 yards out, beat two players with some impressive close control and then toe-poked the ball into the back of the net. Atletico would take one huge stride to the title when Luis Suarez scored with half-an-hour remaining.

The Uruguayan was sent clear and he would make no mistake when one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Suarez, let go by Barcelona at the start of the campaign, notched his 21st La Liga goal of the campaign in the process. He was understandably buzzing

