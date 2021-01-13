Sports

Atletico extend lead at top of La Liga

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Atletico Madrid stretched their advantage at the top of La Liga to four points with a 2-0 win over Sevilla.
Diego Simeone’s side took the lead when Angel Correa fired in after receiving a pass from England’s Kieran Trippier – back in the team after his 10-week ban for betting breaches was suspended.
Saul Niguez ensured victory in the 76th minute with a thumping effort, reports the BBC.
It was a first defeat in 10 games in all competitions for in-form Sevilla, who are sixth in the table.
Atletico now have 41 points from 16 games, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have played two games more.
They were made to work hard for their win with the visitors producing 13 efforts on goal compared to their five. However, Atletico keeper Jan Oblak only had to make two saves of note.
Simeone’s men made the most of their chances, with forward Luis Suarez also coming close to scoring, only to be denied by the brilliance of Sevilla keeper Bono.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November. The bout was originally set for next month. But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “Changing the […]
Sports

UEFA League: Klopp thrilled with Fabinho’s display in defence as Liverpool shut Ajax out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jürgen Klopp believes Fabinho’s ­confidence and stature in the heart of Liverpool’s defence will continue to grow after the Brazilian produced a dominant display in the Champions League victory at Ajax. Fabinho made a decisive contribution to the win with his spectacular goalline clearance preventing Dusan Tadic equalising Nicolás Tagliafico’s match-winning own goal, reports The […]
Sports

EPL: Salah scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton, Man City thump Magpies

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica