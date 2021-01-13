Atletico extend lead at top of La Liga

Atletico Madrid stretched their advantage at the top of La Liga to four points with a 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Diego Simeone’s side took the lead when Angel Correa fired in after receiving a pass from England’s Kieran Trippier – back in the team after his 10-week ban for betting breaches was suspended.

Saul Niguez ensured victory in the 76th minute with a thumping effort, reports the BBC.

It was a first defeat in 10 games in all competitions for in-form Sevilla, who are sixth in the table.

Atletico now have 41 points from 16 games, four clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have played two games more.

They were made to work hard for their win with the visitors producing 13 efforts on goal compared to their five. However, Atletico keeper Jan Oblak only had to make two saves of note.

Simeone’s men made the most of their chances, with forward Luis Suarez also coming close to scoring, only to be denied by the brilliance of Sevilla keeper Bono.

