Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.

 

According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. Chukwueze, 21, has also been linked with several clubs in Europe following his performance this season.

 

Capable of playing on either flank, Chukwueze made his senior international debut for Nigeria in a friendly encounter against the Cranes of Uganda in October 2019 and was a member of the Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He has scored 12 goals and set up eight as well.

