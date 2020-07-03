Atletico renews interest in Chukwueze

Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid have joined in the race to price Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away from Villarreal when the summer transfer window opens. Chukwueze has been on the radar of a coup[le of clubs but reports from Spanish transfer market website Fichajes making reference to Mundo Deportivo claims that manager of Los Rojiblancos, Diego Simeone, believes that the Nigerian would fit perfectly into his project for the upcoming season. The Super Eagles winger is also on the radar of three of the traditional top six clubs in the English Premier League, namely Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Whoever wants to sign Chukwueze has to pay the release clause of 100 million euros inserted into his latest contract.

