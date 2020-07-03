Atletico renews interest in Chukwueze

Spanish giants Atletico de Madrid have joined in the race to price Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze away from Villarreal when the summer transfer window opens. Chukwueze has been on the radar of a coup[le of clubs but reports from Spanish transfer market website Fichajes making reference to Mundo Deportivo claims that manager of Los Rojiblancos, Diego Simeone, believes that the Nigerian would fit perfectly into his project for the upcoming season. The Super Eagles winger is also on the radar of three of the traditional top six clubs in the English Premier League, namely Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal. Whoever wants to sign Chukwueze has to pay the release clause of 100 million euros inserted into his latest contract.
Related Articles
Genk agree to pay €4m for Super Eagles’ new boy
KRC Genk have agreed to pay €4 million for Super Eagles new invitee, Cyriel Dessers to join them and play alongside compatriot Paul Onuachu. After several weeks of negotiations over a transfer fee with Dutch club Heracles, Genk have now agreed to pay four million Euros for Dessers to return to Belgium, according to Het […]
Chelsea-bound Werner bids Bundesliga farewell with double
German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on […]
EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade
*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
