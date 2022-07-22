Atletico rule out Ronaldo’s deal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of a new club is set to get stretched after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hinted that the Spanish outfit might not be able to land the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo is adamant to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football and Atletico were being touted as one of the possible destinations.

However, the Spanish club does not have the wage room to accommodate Ronaldo as they are struggling to balance their books to comply with the regulations of La Liga. What did Atletico Madrid’s president Enrique Cerezo say about Ronaldo? The club president was present at the team dinner at the Jose María de Segovia restaurant in Madrid where he addressed the question about Ronaldo’s link with Atleti. When asked if the Rojiblancos can sign the forward he said: “You have to ask me more difficult questions. To easy questions, simple answers. It is considered answered.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...