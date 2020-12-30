Sports

Atletico terminate Diego Costa’s contract

Goal reported at the start of the week that Costa had informed Atletico officials of his desire to leave the club six months before the expiration of his contract.

 

The 32-year-old cited personal reasons for wanting to leave Wanda Metropolitano after being excused from training, having also made it clear that he had no intention of signing an extension.

 

The current Liga leaders have granted the forward’s wish ahead of the January transfer window, with the 32-year-old now officially a free agent.

 

“Atletico de Madrid and Diego Costa have reached an agreement for the termination of the striker’s contract, which was to end on June 30, 2021,” a statement on Atletico’s official website reads.

“The striker asked to leave the club for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday signed the termination of his contract

