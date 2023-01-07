Atletico vs Barcelona: Rejuvenated Griezmann looks to hurt old employers

Atletico Madrid welcome Barcelona to Wanda Metropolitano for a crucial La Liga encounter on Sunday and more eyes will be on Antoine Griezmann who may have a point to prove to the visitors who shipped him out of Camp Nou unceremoniously last year. Griezmann moved to Barcelona for €120m – a record fee for a footballer aged over 25 but the adventure didn’t go as expected as he managed to score 22 goals in La Liga over two seasons and later struggled to tie down a regular place and was faced with options which included a return to Atletico. Griezmann took a big pay cut to rejoin Atlético, who initially only used him for 30 minutes a match because more playing time would have triggered a bonus payment to Barça.

Eventually, he resolved the stand-off by accepting another pay cut. He headed to the World Cup not in the right frame of mind because of the situation around his club but the France international played a starring role as a playmaker in Qatar to propel Didier Deschamp’s men to successive World Cup finals. He provided service for Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in attack throughout the tournament, recording three assists, including a stunning cross for the latter’s eventual winner against England in the quarter-finals.

Griezmann was criticised for his performances for Atletico in the first half of the season as it was suggested he wasn’t putting in maximum effort, but Simeone has never questioned his contribution and feels he silenced his doubters with his displays in Qatar. Griezmann has recorded six goals and eight assists in 23 appearances for Atletico this season despite being forced to accept a bench role before sealing a permanent return to the club from Barcelona in October. Three of those assists have come in Atletico’s last two matches, including their 2-0 win over Oviedo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

“You have to go back and remember seven days before the World Cup, how he played in the first game [in the Copa del Rey] we had. He did it with the same dedication, the same commitment,” The Atletico boss has told reporters. “Antoine always wanted to be here.

He regained the affection of the fans; [on] the field [he] speaks, and it is a good image for his teammates, wanting them to reach an important level. He is an extraordinary player despite the fact that many, many, thought otherwise.” Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have 38 points from 15 games, with Xavi’s side top on goal difference for now, although some are questioning their capability of going the distance against Carlo Ancelotti’s well-oiled machine. Barcelona will be without their own star player, top scorer Robert Lewandowski, a f – ter his t h r e e – game ban was upheld by Spain’s sports court on Wednesday.

T h e Catalans will have to pick a replacement forward, with Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati in contention. The latter scored on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey round of 32 clash against Inter City, which secured the Catalans a narrow 4-3 win in extra time to narrowly avoid humiliation. It highlighted Barca’s fragility which makes Real Madrid favourites to win the league and which Simeone will hope Griezmann can take advantage of at the Metropolitano.

