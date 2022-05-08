Sports

Atlético won’t honour Real with guard of honour in Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid has vowed not to give a guard of honour to the newly crowned LaLiga champions, Real Madrid as the two teams face off in the Madrid derby on Sunday. With three games to go Real, who also during the week secured their place in the Champions League final, won their 35th league titles.

 

The Madrid derby is always a passionate duel and it will be once again at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti’s sides face off. Atleti have yet to defeat their neighbours at their new stadium and would love to finally do so this weekend, especially since the three points are so important in their push for Champions League qualification.

 

Having now gone eight derbies without victory, the Atleti fans feel one is overdue. Although Sunday is Madrid Derby day, yet it’s not only Atleti and Real Madrid who’ll face off. Before that, Getafe CF take on fellow Madrid side Rayo Vallecano in the first fixture of the day.

 

It was in the reverse fixture that Radamel Falcao made his Franjirrojo debut earlier in the season, coming off the bench to score a goal. Villarreal CF vs Sevilla FC and RCD Espanyol vs CA Osasuna follow on Sunday afternoon, with the first of these fixtures having major implications in the race for Europe.

 

 

Unai Emery’s squad will want to ensure they have continental competition again next season, following this year’s incredible run, while Sevilla FC want to qualify for the Champions League for a third season in a row, and also the Spanish Super Cup.

 

Matchday 35, therefore, promises to be a thrilling one, with so much at stake. There is still so much to play for in the race towards Europe and in the fight for survival, with other important fixtures just around the corner too

 

