Atose: CBN’s fear over cryptocurrency accounts understandable

Olaniyi Atose is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, KoinKoin, an outfit dealing in cryptocurrencies and e-wallet, among other financial services. In this interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA in Abuja, he sheds light on advantages of crypto and the regulations required to tackle criminal elements associated with it.

Could you give us brief background of yourself and area of your business?

My name is Olaniyi Atose. I’m popularly known as Ola Atose in my professional circle. I am a former investment banker; I have a decade and a half long experience as an e-trade expert and regulatory risk chief in sell-side investment banking.

KoinKoin Ltd was founded in 2018. It is a digital asset exchange built to make access to crypto easier while simultaneously permitting individuals and businesses to send and receive crypto in a matter of seconds.

In other words, KoinKoin exchange was built to provide access to cryptocurrencies using local payment methods. We have been working very hard here in Nigeria and across some other African countries to establish the company by educating the public on what crypto currencies are all about and what the benefits are to everyone.

Some of the benefits are financial inclusion in the developing world, cross border trading amongst Af rica’s 54 nations and the development of a pan-African digitised economy, in essence, a borderless Africa for trade and commerce.

From the perspective of a lay man, what does cryptocurrency business entail?

From a layman perspective, the easiest way to describe cryptocurrencies, which today are gaining more traction, both in the media and mainstream attention, is that generally, many see cryptocurrency as a store of value. For example, you have gold, which is worth a certain amount of money.

Gold is a store of value. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereumetcall serve in some way as store of value. These cryptos are currencies, they are digital and they are worth a certain amount of traditional fiat money.

Of course, unlike gold, you do not need to keep crypto in a physical vault, locker or under your bed. Cryptocurrencies are digital tokens. Crypto can be sent directly Afto your digital wallet, you can also send crypto to other digital wallets. In a lay man’s terms, crypto is a store of value that exist digitally.

As someone conversant with its workings, do you think Nigeria’s economy is ripe enough for it, considering its seeming abstract trading?

I think it boils down to the understanding of what cryptocurrencies are and the values they could bring to any economy. The world is becoming increasingly digital. Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have become a household name.

The monetary policy of CBN as it pertains to the naira and international money transfer is perhaps why CBN restricted banks from dealing directly with cryptocurrencies.

That said, if regulated appropriately, cryptocurrencies could provide enormous benefits to the Nigerian economy.

What are the benefits and likely risks in cryptocurrencies transactions?

The benefits are numerous.

As we know, the banking system across Africa is highly concentrated and simply cannot move fast enough.

For example, if you wish to move funds from Nigeria to Kenya, from Kenya to South Africa using the banks, the cost is prohibitive and the time it takes grinds businesses to a halt. Blockchain technology makes it incredibly quick and easier to move funds from point A to B. So, what happens to Nigeria’s economy?

If Nigerians suddenly have trade access to different parts of Africa, I could be a trader; I can buy more goods from different parts of Africa, bring to sell here in Nigeria, and that is just one case.

There are hundreds more. Through quicker access to digital funds, Nigeria’s economy can be expected to flourish considerably. Cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology are the road to that future. Now is the time to take control and spearhead this future for Nigeria.

What’s your take on CBN’s recent policy ordering financial institutions to shut down all accounts associated with cryptocurrency trading?

There are a few reasons why CBN has done this. One of the reasons, I believe, is crime. It’s unfortunate, but it’s true.There are certain bad players in the crypto world and CBN is right to be concerned. CBN’s effort to protect the banking ecosystem from the criminal elements that crypto has presented is understandable.

There are, however, regulatory frameworks that can be applied to significantly reduce these issues. Crypto also presents the issue of capital flight from Nigeria, which affects the economy and local Nigerian businesses.

Koin Koin Ltd, as a U.K. company, is preliminarily registered with U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority. Our regulatory framework is very robust and has been set up to tackle these issues that CBN is right to be concerned about.

So you believe CBN’s concern is genuine?

CBN’s concerns are genuine. Is there any crime? Yes. But as I mentioned earlier, that can be checked by advanced KYC tech. There’s also another issue, which CBN has. I believe it has issues with capital flight. The money, which should be helping our economy goes into crypto and from crypto goes into another country. Is good if it stays here.

There are ways that CBN, through regulatory means, can still allow crypto currencies t o still operate, but within this AML, CFT and monitoring policy of CBN. There is a way we can operate that CBN has oversight and the concerns around crimes and capital flight tackled. My experience as a chief legal expert in previous life as an investment banker would be invaluable to CBN in this regard.

As a player and an insider in the cryptocurrency business, what are your suggestions to stamp out the criminal element?

How we got FCA registration? We did a number of things. One of the popular things that the industry knows very well and is managing, is the regulatory risk. One of the things you have to do is KYC – Know Your Customer. Another thing is CDD, which is Customer Due Diligence and one other point is the Enhanced Due Diligence. EDD is understanding the source of funds.

There are ways we can do this check. There are global companies with data bases on whose sanctioning we run on all our users through that system.

We can easily understand who users are and if they bring criminal elements to our platform, we can protect the platform and, of course, protect all the users as well. If the users don’t pass our vetting process, they don’t get any count.

Cryptocurrency encounters liquidity issues. As a professional, how can liquidity issues be handled?

Our tech is designed by a firm in South Korea that has been working with cryptocurrencies since 2013. They have already gone through all these problems with cryptocurrencies. Our platform, Koin Koin, is a member of an exchange network. We have the ability of using technology to route our orders and liquidity from over 40 exchanges. When an order comes in, we are able to guarantee. We get our liquidity from a number of exchanges.

Koin Koin is competing with a number of players in cryptocurrency business. What are the distinct services you offer that stand your organisation out?

One of the main issues with cryptocurrency business is loss. A lot of people, the banks, Central Bank of Nigeria will tell you what happens if they hack into your system, how you could be protected; how not to lose funds. Everybody has heard stories how cryptocurrency exchange is hacked and funds lost. What we have is insurance.

Our insurance is underwritten by Lloyd’s and we provide insurance on a walletby- wallet basis to users who feel they want to protect their crypto holdings. We have been able to produce solutions to allow users protect their holdings. That is our unique selling point and, of course, our ability to get liquidity from a variety of exchanges compared to some of the local players in Nigeria. Of course, we are registered by FCA in UK.

We are the only one that is trying to operate in Nigeria that actually has FCA registration. It is a preliminary registration given to us by the UK FCA. Of course, I told you earlier the regulatory risk mandates on how to counter any finance on terrorism. We put all that in place.

How long has Koin Koin been operating in Nigeria?

We were hoping to officially relaunch in Nigeria in February. Before we could do that, CBN’s new directive was introduced. Yes, we are here as a platform available to Nigerians. Nigerians currently don’t have the ability to get their funds into our platform. We would like to adhere to CBN’S circular and until, hopefully, there is a change in CBN’s approach.

Nigeria’s economy is grappling with various challenges. Prominent among these challenges is insecurity. There is also infrastructural bottleneck, which is stifling growth. Given the enormous challenges facing it, do you see Nigeria’s economy bouncing back?

Yes, it will. There are a number of policies already in place, which I know were put in place to help Nigerians. Nigeria is a strong country. A lot of work is being done to diversify Nigeria’s economy away from oil as a singular source of earning. Nigeria offers so much.

We just need to understand how we can start making use of our own raw materials, process them and create our own market. There is no reason we can’t do that in cocoa, rubber and farm produce and the number of minerals we have here in Nigeria. I think that will help our economy in the long term.

The best way to do it in my opinion is to look for local forces to do the processing and then sell processed items and not just the raw materials.

