Travel & Tourism

ATPN BoT Chairman, Malan, pledges new direction for association

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As the new year unfolds, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Travel Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), Kabir Malan, has pledged the commitment of the board to breathing fresh elixir into the tourism association, noting that it is time for a new direction that would lead to the realisation of the mandate of the body, development and promotion of Nigerian tourism.

Malan gave this commitment during the recent inauguration of the seven members Board of Trustees of the tourism body in Lagos. Justice Idi Appolos, who administered the oath of office on the trustees, charged the board members to drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country to stay focused and faithful to the extant laws of the tourism body.

Malan also commended the national interim committee of the association headed by Hassan Zakari, for holding forth successfully despite the challenges encountered on the months. ‘‘Hassan Zakari and his team made us proud, particularly in staving off the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, which affected tourism practitioners and through aggressive reach out programmes, inaugurated tourism rebound activities for stakeholders, thereby engendering greater opportunities for ATPN members nationwide,’’ said Malan. Members of the board are: Alhaji Kabir Malan, Ganiyu Tarzan Shekoni Balogun, Andrew Ehanire, Nkereuwem Onung, John Likita Best, Frank Meke and Alhaji Abdulmumuni Mapindi.

 

