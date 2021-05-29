Travel & Tourism

ATPN inaugurates Board of Trustees members

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has inaugurated members of its newly constituted Board of Trustees (BoT), with its former president, Malan Kabir, as the chairman of the board. Other members of the board, which was inaugurated recently in Lagos include: John Best, Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, Andy Ehanire, Frank Meke, and Abdulmumin Mapindi. The board chairman, Kabir, while pledging a new dawn for the association, charged the members to discharge their responsibilities with high sense of duty. Some of the guests present at the inauguration included the Acting President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Preparing for guests in a time of COVID -19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regional Director for Africa, Minor Hotels, Mark Havecroft, shares some strategies in the reopening of tourism businesses with reference to hospitality and what needs to be done to keep both hotel staff and guests safe. Travel seemed like a completely foreign concept in a Covid-19 world until just recently. But then lockdowns began to lift, […]
Travel & Tourism

VIP airport concierge and protocol services at your beck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

With the number of ongoing changes and updates to airport processes, using an expert to guide your clients through their airport journey can become critical. OneAfrica Concierge (and DiamondAir International) is playing a pivotal role in ensuring travellers’ safety and convenience at over 500 airports around the globe.   ‘‘Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we […]
Travel & Tourism

Sheraton Abuja Hotel gets first female manager

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Grace Acheampong has been appointed as the first female manager of Sheraton Abuja Hotel, making history as not the only first female head of the hotel but also as the first West African to rise to the exalted position of the head of the over 30 years old hotel management team. The new appointment was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica