ATPN inaugurates Board of Trustees members

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has inaugurated members of its newly constituted Board of Trustees (BoT), with its former president, Malan Kabir, as the chairman of the board. Other members of the board, which was inaugurated recently in Lagos include: John Best, Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, Andy Ehanire, Frank Meke, and Abdulmumin Mapindi. The board chairman, Kabir, while pledging a new dawn for the association, charged the members to discharge their responsibilities with high sense of duty. Some of the guests present at the inauguration included the Acting President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung.

