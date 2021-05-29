ATPN inaugurates Board of Trustees members

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has inaugurated members of its newly constituted Board of Trustees (BoT), with its former president, Malan Kabir, as the chairman of the board. Other members of the board, which was inaugurated recently in Lagos include: John Best, Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, Andy Ehanire, Frank Meke, and Abdulmumin Mapindi. The board chairman, Kabir, while pledging a new dawn for the association, charged the members to discharge their responsibilities with high sense of duty. Some of the guests present at the inauguration included the Acting President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr. Nkereuwem Onung.
Preparing for guests in a time of COVID -19
Regional Director for Africa, Minor Hotels, Mark Havecroft, shares some strategies in the reopening of tourism businesses with reference to hospitality and what needs to be done to keep both hotel staff and guests safe.
VIP airport concierge and protocol services at your beck
With the number of ongoing changes and updates to airport processes, using an expert to guide your clients through their airport journey can become critical. OneAfrica Concierge (and DiamondAir International) is playing a pivotal role in ensuring travellers' safety and convenience at over 500 airports around the globe.
Sheraton Abuja Hotel gets first female manager
Grace Acheampong has been appointed as the first female manager of Sheraton Abuja Hotel, making history as not the only first female head of the hotel but also as the first West African to rise to the exalted position of the head of the over 30 years old hotel management team.
