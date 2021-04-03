Travel & Tourism

ATPN names 6 interim zonal coordinators

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbow Comment(0)

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has made public the appointment of six interim zonal coordinators for the association. This was disclosed by the interim president of the association, Hassan Zakari, in a press statement by him.

The interim zonal coordinators are: Prince Oluwafemi Fadina of Jethro Tours (South West); Musa Sanusi Ahmad of Smart Outliers (North West); Juliana Tongrit of Orit Travel and Tours (North Central); Ugwu Wilson Uche of iTour Africa (South East); Piriye Kiyaramo, tourism journalist (South South); and Dr. Muhammad Adamu of Bauchi Friends (North East). According to Zakari, the zonal coordinators will co-lead the implementation of the association’s Tourism Restart Strategy and serve as point men for the association in their various zones while also responsible for membership drive as well as build sustainable relationships with the local governments and their host communities.

“The zonal offices will bring ATPN closer to her members as we work towards restarting tourism following the devastation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic”, said Zakari. Conveying the approval of the Board of Trustees, the chairman of the board, Alhaji Kabir Malan, commended the association’s executive for the strides it has made in the last 12 months especially in forging strategic relationships critical to the growth of domestic and inbound tourism in Nigeria. According to Alhaji Kabir, “we must not lose the momentum gained so far especially as we have a short window occasioned by the apathy to international travel to lubricate the tourism value chain in Nigeria and get Nigerians excited about enjoying domestic tourism products.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia […]
Travel & Tourism

Organisers of National Unity Food Fair moves event to December

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A tourism stakeholder and Chief Executive Officer of Travel Marketing Partners, Mr. Shola Ilupeju, has lamented the inability of his organisation and other partners to host the annual National Unity Food Fair in commemoration of the World Food Day observed on October 16. Ilupeju made this known in a statement, announcing the shift of the […]
Travel & Tourism

Salami charges govt, operators on creating tourism awareness

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nigerian government, tourism ministry, agencies and parastatals as well as operators have been called upon to create tourism awareness and educate Nigerians on the transformative impact of tourism on rural communities through the observance of tourism awareness campaigns in all the local government areas of the country. This charged was given by the Managing Director […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica