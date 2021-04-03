ATPN names 6 interim zonal coordinators

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has made public the appointment of six interim zonal coordinators for the association. This was disclosed by the interim president of the association, Hassan Zakari, in a press statement by him.

The interim zonal coordinators are: Prince Oluwafemi Fadina of Jethro Tours (South West); Musa Sanusi Ahmad of Smart Outliers (North West); Juliana Tongrit of Orit Travel and Tours (North Central); Ugwu Wilson Uche of iTour Africa (South East); Piriye Kiyaramo, tourism journalist (South South); and Dr. Muhammad Adamu of Bauchi Friends (North East). According to Zakari, the zonal coordinators will co-lead the implementation of the association’s Tourism Restart Strategy and serve as point men for the association in their various zones while also responsible for membership drive as well as build sustainable relationships with the local governments and their host communities.

“The zonal offices will bring ATPN closer to her members as we work towards restarting tourism following the devastation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic”, said Zakari. Conveying the approval of the Board of Trustees, the chairman of the board, Alhaji Kabir Malan, commended the association’s executive for the strides it has made in the last 12 months especially in forging strategic relationships critical to the growth of domestic and inbound tourism in Nigeria. According to Alhaji Kabir, “we must not lose the momentum gained so far especially as we have a short window occasioned by the apathy to international travel to lubricate the tourism value chain in Nigeria and get Nigerians excited about enjoying domestic tourism products.”

Like this: Like Loading...