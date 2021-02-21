Atrocious activities of herdsmen not ethnic matter

Various sentiments have been expressed on the current atrocious activities of herdsmen around the country and its impact of national security. Today, these activities have become so destructive that the herdsmen have been identified as one of the most destructive groups around the world.

Unfortunately, some bigots from Northern Nigeria have given ethnic colouration to it, but I must say that the cry against herders’ atrocities is not a demand or drive to evict Northerners from other parts of Nigeria.

Far from it. Rather, we are talking of those who occupy bushes and forests, waylay women, young and old and rape them. We are talking of those who storm well-cultured farms and cause their cows to eat up the crops.

We are concerned about those who brutally cut to pieces the body and flesh of farmers if they ever attempted to resist destruction of their farms or found near the scene. Northerners living in cities, towns and villages are not harassed and will never be molested. The governors are there to ensure that.

We must not fail to appreciate the dangers caused by these men whose sponsors have motives beyond nation building. However, if you chose to be fixated on the thought that because these marauders dress like you or are of likely the same religious belief, truth be told: as herding is a business for sustenance of lives and environment, so is farming. None should be a reason to extinguish the other.

On the flip side, the murderous Fulani herdsmen (and we have reasons to believe they are, without labeling any ethnic group) orientation really beats every conceivable civilised imagination.

If people do not see anything wrong in destroying other people’s sources of livelihood and often their lives, it is a wonder what actually bothers them other than the lives of cows.

It is strange. Recently, it has come to view that they have hoped for other Northern Nigerians to proceed with reprisals against Southern Nigerians living in the North. The campaign is on social media. But for facts: Southern Nigerians are not fighting Northern Nigerians.

To everybody’s knowledge, no Northerner, including the Fulani, in the cities or towns or even villages, has been molested in any way. The Yoruba who aided the core North to clinch the presidency in 2015 are not fighting the North, just as the Igbo who are spread in their numbers in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, are not fighting the North.

With that now looks like official approval of their gruesome practices, what do Nigerians make of this? North against South? Not likely. The North has been crying. The entire South is now crying. The entire nation is crying, and the government is nowhere to be found. There is one very important note that all will have to take in the unfolding scenario.

The looming crisis will be the real determinant of Nigeria as living State in the next couple of weeks. It is either the Fulani herders leave people to work their farms; look away from in-between the legs of innocent women and let people live as they live or they will continue to upset the peace of the nation.

Indeed, it is only by God’s intervention that a serious conflagration can now be avoided. Hundreds have been killed in Benue. The Southern Kaduna gallant fighters are fighting to be alive. The Hausa in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Zamfara, Adamawa, etc, cannot even breathe now. Who is not even suffocating at this moment?

However, the Federal Government has a great chance – modernise cattle rearing. Get those cattle into places with the right facilities like Governor Abdulahi Ghanduje has promised in the form of ranches and let Nigerians sleep with both eyes closed.

Any state governor who is yet to enact a law to stop open grazing is inviting trouble he cannot handle in his domain. I am not talking about banning open grazing by words of mouth. I am talking about measures enforceable under the law.

•Barrister Ogazimorah writes from Enugu

