Atseye, Igbinovia renew rivalry as CBN Tennis enters semis

Veteran Henry Atseye will today continue rivalry with old foe Wilson Igbinovia as they clash in the CBN semi-final championship. Igbinovia defeated Atseye in the semi-final of Davnotch last week and he has vowed to maintain momentum today. Igbinovia defeated hard fighting Iloputa Ikechukwu 6/3 5/7 6/3 to reach the stage. The other semi-final will be between Nonso Madueke and greenhorn Abayomi Philip.

In the female category doubles partners, Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edwards, will again meet in the semi-final. Edwards saw off the challenge of Samuel Blessing with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to advance to the semifinals while Oyinlomodefeated Ekpeyong Rebecca, 6-0, 6-0. Oyinlomo beats Edwards in the Davnotch semi-final before going on to win the tournament. The other semi-final will be between Aanu Ayegbusi and Yakubu Oiza. In wheelchair tennis, Alex Adewale will likely meet rivalry Wasiu Yusuf in the men’s final while Kafayat Omisore will meet Foluke Shodeinde in the ladies’ final.

 

