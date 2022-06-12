News Top Stories

Attack: APC, Tinubu afraid of elections –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of instigating attack on Nigerians, particularly people of the South East region living in Lagos State, to prevent them from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

 

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the attack by the APC as desperate design to use violence to sabotage free, fair and credible elections in 2023, because the party realised that Nigerians would not vote for its presidential candidate in the election.

 

The party noted that Tinubu has been in morbid fear of the soaring popularity of the its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hence the attempt by the APC to stop Nigerians from obtaining their PVCs to vote in the elections.

 

The PDP warned that such attack portends serious threat and danger to the nation’s democratic process. It wondered why a party in government “that pretends to have the support of the people and professes continuity is busy chasing away prospective voters.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police detained more than 4,300 people on Sunday at Russia-wide protests against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent protest monitoring group. Thousands of protesters chanted “No to war!” and “Shame on you!”, according to videos posted on social media by opposition activists and bloggers, reports Reuters. Dozens of protesters in […]
News

Youth day: Anambra empowers 700 youths in 2 years – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra State Government yesterday said it has trained and empowered no fewer than 700 youths in two years. Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said this at a pre- World Youth Day celebration media briefing in Awka yesterday. Obiekezie explained that the youths were trained under the state’s “One Youth, […]
News

COVID-19: German deaths top 40,000 as Merkel warns of ‘hardest weeks’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The total number of Germany’s coronavirus deaths crossed 40,000 on Sunday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the coming weeks would be “the hardest” yet. Germany recorded 465 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said, raising the toll since the start of the pandemic to 40,343. More […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica