Attack: APC, Tinubu afraid of elections –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, of instigating attack on Nigerians, particularly people of the South East region living in Lagos State, to prevent them from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the attack by the APC as desperate design to use violence to sabotage free, fair and credible elections in 2023, because the party realised that Nigerians would not vote for its presidential candidate in the election.

The party noted that Tinubu has been in morbid fear of the soaring popularity of the its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hence the attempt by the APC to stop Nigerians from obtaining their PVCs to vote in the elections.

The PDP warned that such attack portends serious threat and danger to the nation’s democratic process. It wondered why a party in government “that pretends to have the support of the people and professes continuity is busy chasing away prospective voters.”

