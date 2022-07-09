News

Attack embarrassing, says Ejiofor

A retired director with the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, has said it was shocking and embarrassing that such things like the Kuje Prison could be attacked despite the avalanche of intelligence provided to prevent it from happening.

Ejiofor also said it is scary and confounding to hear that terrorists could attack the president’s convoy, saying for them to attack a convoy that is protected by armed men begs the question of the aims and objectives of these terrorists. The ex-DSS director in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, alleged that there were signs and intelligence that the Kuje attack was going to happen.

He claimed that the DSS had issued an advisory not long ago, warning people to be very careful because the terrorists had entered Abuja. He said: “My worry is how over 300 people came to attack the prison. How did they come? It’s not a small number. What was their means of transportation? “Investigation needs to be carried out to know exactly what happened. I have my doubts over the number of people that they claimed came for that attack and how people left despite the roadblocks and checkpoints.”

 

