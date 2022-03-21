News

Attack: I didn’t threaten unknown gunmen – Nwodo

The immediate past President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has denied threatening unknown gunmen who attacked the house of his successor, Prof. George Obiozor over the weekend.

Nwodo, in a statement Monday, said the news making the rounds in social media that he would deal with the gunmen if they attack his house, is fake.

He stated that since he left the Ohaneze presidency at the end of his tenure, he has not granted any media interviews in order to allow his successor to own the media space.

“I rarely appear in public, except where it is inevitable. I had also turned down several media approaches for interviews as a result of this principled position.

“I have been outside the country for over one week for medical check-ups, yet the mischief maker(s) chose to put words in my mouth while speaking to newsmen in Enugu.

“There is no doubt in my mind that those behind this cheap blackmail are engaged in devious act to not only dent my image by continuously dragging my name negatively with IPOB but working assiduously to find an alibi to burn down my house and possibly attack my person,” Nwodo said.

The former Ohaneze President said he has no problem with any group, including members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), adding that the continuous attempt to put his name on the black side of IPOB or some Igbo leaders is bound to fail “because it is not standing on the truth of a man who has made enormous sacrifice for his people.”

 

