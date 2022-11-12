News

Attack INEC offices, threat peaceful polls – LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Labour Party s (LP) has said the reports of attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by arsonists, portends great threat to free, fair and peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the head, Obi-Datti Media Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, noted that the attack destroyed many materials needed for the next year’s elections especially Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by their owners.

“We condemn this arson in the strongest term possible because of the serious danger and threat it poses to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections next year,” Onifade stated.

He observed that INEC recorded unprecedented turnout of people during the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, stating that those who had not PVCs would be mostly affected by the attacks.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

