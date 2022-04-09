News Top Stories

Attack on Aguata LG: Soludo talks tough, says Anambra can’t be intimidated

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka and Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State yesterday read a riot act to the unknown gunmen that burnt down Aguata Local Government Council headquarter building, saying that the state cannot be intimidated. Soludo further announced that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Recall that four major buildings at the LGA were burnt down by gunmen last Friday barely 24 hours after the governor had set up a 15 man committee to look into the killings and agitations in the South East since 1999. He had also granted amnesty to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who had been on detention at the correction centres in the state. He alleged that the gunmen came from a neighboring state in the South East, adding that investigations have proven that the gunmen camped at neighbouring communities like Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji.

It was observed that about four buildings were razed and other properties worth millions were affected in last Thursday’s attack. Soludo while speaking during the visit described the act as mindless criminality, noting that the criminals have been operating from Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji for years before the security clampdown on their command and control Centre.

“The security personnel in the state clamped on them and in the process of fleeing, decided to set Aguata LGA headquarters ablaze,’’ disclosed the governor, adding that: ‘‘We have announced amnesty to those in the bush, so they can be rehabilitated and become useful to the society. But those who refuse the offer shall face the full wrath of the law because they can’t intimidate the people of Anambra State. “From the arrest we made, 85% of these criminals are from a particular state in the southeast while the remaining 15% come from other states. ‘‘Items recovered in their camps are registers of kidnapped victims, weapons, and charms, among others. Soludo assured the people that peace and stability must return in Anambra and the South East. As he said that: “Anybody in the bush with a gun is a criminal and will be treated as such. We will come after criminals because the people’s power must triumph. We must create a livable and prosperous homeland where peace, security and progress must thrive.’’

 

