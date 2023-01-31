Attack on Buhari in Kano treasonable – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State yesterday by miscreants was a treasonable offence. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba stated that the attack was “a sacrilegious assault on our sovereignty.” The party alleged that the attack was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “plot to undermine the presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.” PDPnoted thatKanoState governor Abdullahi Ganduje had attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting the state. It described as disquiet “the fact that the APC presidential campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari, while performing his official duties in Kano.”

