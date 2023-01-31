News

Attack on Buhari in Kano treasonable – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State yesterday by miscreants was a treasonable offence. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba stated that the attack was “a sacrilegious assault on our sovereignty.” The party alleged that the attack was part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “plot to undermine the presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.” PDPnoted thatKanoState governor Abdullahi Ganduje had attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement and even tried to stop him from visiting the state. It described as disquiet “the fact that the APC presidential campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari, while performing his official duties in Kano.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…APC has leased politics to money bags, drug barons – CNPP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) said the APC has leased the nation’s political space to money bags and drug barons, by the high fees it imposed on intending aspirants to its platform. CNPP General Secretary, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement, said the APC’s N100 million for presidential nomination forms; “has made the […]
News Top Stories

PDP to APC: Take responsibility for security failures

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Ruling party: Combating  terrorism requires int’l alliance   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should take responsibility for the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of security.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged President Buhari to learn from Presidents Idris Derby […]

DEBORAH SAMUEL’S MURDER
News

Deborah: Govt’s failure in tackling security raising terrorists, bandits – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Chinyere Abiaziem

…demands justice for gruesome murder The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the failure of the federal government in effectively handle issues of security breakdown in the country, was giving birth to terrorists and bandits, who were turning the country into their killing field. CAN made the outcry on Thursday in a statement signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica