Attack on Buhari’s convoy daring – Akeredolu

… says insecurity gone from bad to worse, insists on state police

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State. Akeredolu, who described the attack as daring, said the security issue in the country has continued to deteriorate at an alarming rate. The governor spoke yesterday while playing host to his former school mates of the 1968/1972 set at Loyola College, Ibadan, in his office in Akure, Ondo State.

While lamenting the security situation, he added that it had gone from bad to worse; emphasising that the call for State Police by his colleagues is not for selfaggrandizement, but a reality of the time. He noted that the country’s security challenges had gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP. Akeredolu said: “We governors in the South West met and we are still more than convinced that there is no solution other than State Police. “The truth is that we will be prepared to protect ourselves and die in the process more than other people from outside.

We can only protect ourselves better. “We will be more committed to protecting ourselves. By the time we have State Police; we will be encouraged to recruit people in a local government to work in that local government as security. He added that; “For me, State Police is not for selfaggrandizement. It is a reality of the time. For us in the South and even in the North, I know so many of them that have come to accept that a single command of police is not good for this country. This country is too big.”

 

