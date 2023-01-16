Attack on CUPP Chief: Get down from your high horse, ADC tells Uzodinma

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to shelve his political rhetoric and seek expert help in tackling the intractable security challenges of the state.

ADC gave the advice while condemning what it described as the “unprovoked attack on the country home of the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, last Saturday.

In a press statement signed by the South- East Vice chairman of the party, Comrade Chilos Godsent, the ADC condemns in its totality, the barbaric attack and killings at the country home of the spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo at Akokwa in Ideato North LGA of Imo State.

The party therefore challenged the ruling APC-led government of Imo State to rise up to its responsibility and properly address the increasing state of insecurity in Imo State and stop toying with the lives of people.

