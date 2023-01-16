News

Attack on CUPP Chief: Get down from your high horse, ADC tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state to shelve his political rhetoric and seek expert help in tackling the intractable security challenges of the state.

ADC gave the advice while condemning what it described as the “unprovoked attack on the country home of the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, last Saturday.

In a press statement signed by the South- East Vice chairman of the party, Comrade Chilos Godsent, the ADC condemns in its totality, the barbaric attack and killings at the country home of the spokesperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo at Akokwa in Ideato North LGA of Imo State.

 

The party therefore challenged the ruling APC-led government of Imo State to rise up to its responsibility and properly address the increasing state of insecurity in Imo State and stop toying with the lives of people.

 

News

Osinbajo: COVID-19 showcases talent of public health experts

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought out the best out of the nation’s public health experts. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The excellent work I have witnessed today at the NCDC Reference Laboratory, is one of the best […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: DSS evolves measures against kidnapping, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In its determination to contain threats to national security and public safety, occasioned by incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, advanced fee fraud and other related crimes, the Department of State Services (DSS), has evolved far-reaching measures aimed at raising security consciousness in the country.   The security tips are contained in a new pamphlet titled, “DSS […]
News

US Congress reaches $900bn COVID-19 relief deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. The agreement, announced by congressional leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a […]

