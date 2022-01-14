News

Attack on Ekiti PDP secretariat: Fayose cautions against violence

The secretariat of the Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Ekiti was yesterday invaded by some hoodlums. The doors, windows and other facilities of the buildings were reportedly destroyed by the assailants. A former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, who condemned the attack, called on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors and make them face justice. Fayose in a statement he personally signed said it was strange and ridiculous that anyone in Ekiti State could still engage in such a criminal act, adding that; “This will be the last as far as PDP facilities are concerned.”

The former governor said those who are already smelling defeat should be honest and decent enough to accept it rather than embarking on a violent attack against the party’s secretariat. He said: “My attention has just been drawn to the attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Ekiti State by two unknown thugs. “The police must unravel those behind it and they should be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

 

