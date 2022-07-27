There are strong indications that the attack on troops of the Guards Brigade on special patrol of the Bwari general area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may have been a product of sabotage on the Attack on Guards Brigade Troop: Military suspects sabotage elite forces’ movement.

Military and security sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, alleged that compromise could not be ruled out as elements of the Guards Brigade have the best of training on “protection, and attack neutralization.”

This came as the authorities, yesterday, confirmed that “three casualties” occasioned the ambush attack. New Telegraph reports that the elite forces were ambushed during patrol on the Kubwa – Bwari Expressway. The special operation followed actionable intelligence of planned terrorist attack on the Nigerian Law School Campus in Bwari, headquarters of Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Let me be frank with you: there is just no way you will rule out possible sabotage in what happened to our gallant troops of Guards Brigade extraction. “Look, they are one of the finest we have in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), within the context of high-level protection, and neutralisation of planned attacks,” one of the sources noted.

This came as it has been confirmed that three soldiers may have been killed in action during the fierce encounter which was successfully repelled. The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations (Guards Brigade), Capt Godfrey Abakpa, while confirming casualties, however, denied reports of abduction of or missing soldiers. He said: “No soldier was abducted; we only had three casualties and they were evacuated.”

Meanwhile, the development may have affected today’s call to bar in the nation’s capital as findings showed that there is a directive for the event to be ‘low-key.”

One of the aspirants who didn’t want his name in print said the relevant authorities have since conveyed the decision to make the solemn occasion low-key. “The venue for the event has been changed; we have been told that it will now hold at the Body of Benchers Secretariat…and we should not invite family members. They said it is going to be low-key event.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...