News

Attack on Guards Brigade Troops: Military Assures of Public Safety

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs, of security and safety of lives and property. The assurance comes in the wake of last Sunday’s daring ambush attack on gallant troops of Guards Brigade on patrol duty along the strategic Kubwa – Bwari expressway, which culminated in the killing of two officers, and six soldiers.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who conveyed the position of the military at an operational briefing held yesterday, in Abuja, said investigations were ongoing, in a bid to isolate, apprehend, and possibly prosecute all the enemies of state, who staged the fatal attack.

He explained that the bi-weekly briefing was intended to provide update on troops’ activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters of the 6 geo-political zones of the Country. The brief, he added, covered operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, between July 14 and 28. According to Onyeuko, troops prosecuting counterinsurgency and other operations across theatres, have continued to record appreciable gains, hence the need for support and encouragement from the general public.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Shell
News

Nigerians bid to sue Shell in UK over oil-spill pollution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of Nigerians are asking British judges to give them permission to sue Royal Dutch Shell Plc in London over environmental damage caused by oil spills 3,000 miles away in Africa. Lawyers for residents of the crude-rich Niger Delta believe a landmark U.K. Supreme Court ruling last year against a London-based miner should set […]
News

WHO targets 40% reduction of new cervical cancer cases by 2050

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has launched a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, targeting at least 40 per cent reduction in number of new cases and 5 million related deaths by 2050.   The body also disclosed that specific targets set to be achieved by 2030, were equally aimed at ensuring the total elimination […]
News

Reps charge army on professionalism

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on Army, yesterday, charged the Nigerian Army to ensure professionalism in its operations, as well as accord priority to welfare of personnel. Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) gave the advice at budget defence with army hierarchy. In his opening remarks, he said that it was not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica