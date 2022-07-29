Attack on Guards Brigade Troops: Military Assures of Public Safety

The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and its environs, of security and safety of lives and property. The assurance comes in the wake of last Sunday’s daring ambush attack on gallant troops of Guards Brigade on patrol duty along the strategic Kubwa – Bwari expressway, which culminated in the killing of two officers, and six soldiers.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who conveyed the position of the military at an operational briefing held yesterday, in Abuja, said investigations were ongoing, in a bid to isolate, apprehend, and possibly prosecute all the enemies of state, who staged the fatal attack.

He explained that the bi-weekly briefing was intended to provide update on troops’ activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters of the 6 geo-political zones of the Country. The brief, he added, covered operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, between July 14 and 28. According to Onyeuko, troops prosecuting counterinsurgency and other operations across theatres, have continued to record appreciable gains, hence the need for support and encouragement from the general public.

