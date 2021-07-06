Metro & Crime

Attack on Igboho cowardly, barbaric, says YLF

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF), has described the attack on the home of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, as cowardly, barbaric and unfortunate.

 

The YLF Coordinator, George Olufemi Ogunjimi, said in a statement that the “Gestapo-style attack on Igboho’s residence where seven of his aides were killed and his wife abducted by personnel of the Army and Department of State Services (DSS) late in the night” was unwarranted.

 

Ogunjimi reminded President Muhammadu Buhari that this style of harassing and intimidating people, popular during the military regimes of which Buhari was a part, was not acceptable in a democracy. He said: “We are amazed that this government could stoop so low as to send its goons to attack a defenceless citizen, one of whom they are paid to protect. In the end, as usual, they left sorrow, tears and blood, as people were killed in the encounter.”

 

Ogunjimi wondered how a peaceful agitation for selfhold government spear-headed by Igboho could be tagged a crime.

 

He said: “Even if it is a crime, is the deadly attack on a defenceless citizen justified? President Buhari should wake up, expunge the barbaric military thinking and put on the toga of a democratically-elected President who swore to defend the constitution and protect the lives and property of Nigerians

