Attack On Igboho Done To Kill Agitation For Yoruba Nation – YGC

Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organization,Yoruba Global Council, (YGC) has condemn in its entirety, the violent attack on the agitation for Yoruba nation frontliner, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho on Thursday morning, describing the attack as provocative, barbaric and deliberate act to suppress the growing agitation for a Yoruba nation.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Prof Lere Amusan on Friday, the group said with the DSS revealing it organised the attack under the guise of seeking out stockpiled arms, it may not be out of order to conclude that, considering the desperation with which the attack was staged, Sunday Igboho could as well been killed if found during the operation.

Registering that the reason given for the attack by the DSS was not convincing enough, YGC said ”it is baffling that herders who are known to be custodians of illegal arms even with Miyettiallah its leadership known to government, are not accused of stockpiling arms, ”rather it is the peaceful Igboho government consider too dangerous and deserve such unwarranted ,violent sting operation where lives were lost”

Declaring that it is obvious, by the Thursday morning attack that the primary mission of government, in tandem with the greedy politicians in the Southwest is to suppress the growing agitation for the sovereignty of the Yoruba states from the existing country Nigeria, YGC red established its concerns over shrinking civic space, lingering social injustice and the dwindling democratic values in Nigeria.

”The attack on Igboho where lives were lost and many arrested, has exposed the fact that Nigeria is miles away from acceptable democratic norms”, even as it warned on what it said could be the dare consequences of the attack on the fragile peace in the country.

The group, while reaffirming its support for the agitation for a Yoruba nation, stressed that Igboho should not be seen as a threat by any system that is fair, sincere, progressive and democratic.

It also warned that should the provocative attacks continue unchecked, the southwest may become another field for violence like its being witnessed in some other parts of the country, adding that, the world has become so civilised , that it is needless to spill blood before agitating nations are granted sovereignty.

Describing the times as very challenging for the race, the group charged all Yoruba ” sons and daughters to come together at this crucial time, to demonstrate transparent unity that will send the ultimate signal, that securing Yoruba nation sovereignty is not negotiable”

