News

Attack On Igboho Done To Kill Agitation For Yoruba Nation – YGC

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Yoruba diaspora socio-cultural organization,Yoruba Global Council, (YGC) has condemn in its entirety, the violent attack on the agitation for Yoruba nation frontliner, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho on Thursday morning, describing the attack as provocative, barbaric and deliberate act to suppress the growing agitation for a Yoruba nation.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Prof Lere Amusan on Friday, the group said with the DSS revealing it organised the attack under the guise of seeking out stockpiled arms, it may not be out of order to conclude that, considering the desperation with which the attack was staged, Sunday Igboho could as well been killed if found during the operation.

Registering that the reason given for the attack by the DSS was not convincing enough, YGC said ”it is baffling that herders who are known to be custodians of illegal arms even with Miyettiallah its leadership known to government, are not accused of stockpiling arms, ”rather it is the peaceful Igboho government consider too dangerous and deserve such unwarranted ,violent sting operation where lives were lost”

Declaring that it is obvious, by the Thursday morning attack that the primary mission of government, in tandem with the greedy politicians in the Southwest is to suppress the growing agitation for the sovereignty of the Yoruba states from the existing country Nigeria, YGC red established its concerns over shrinking civic space, lingering social injustice and the dwindling democratic values in Nigeria.

”The attack on Igboho where lives were lost and many arrested, has exposed the fact that Nigeria is miles away from acceptable democratic norms”, even as it warned on what it said could be the dare consequences of the attack on the fragile peace in the country.

The group, while reaffirming its support for the agitation for a Yoruba nation, stressed that Igboho should not be seen as a threat by any system that is fair, sincere, progressive and democratic.

It also warned that should the provocative attacks continue unchecked, the southwest may become another field for violence like its being witnessed in some other parts of the country, adding that, the world has become so civilised , that it is needless to spill blood before agitating nations are granted sovereignty.

Describing the times as very challenging for the race, the group charged all Yoruba ” sons and daughters to come together at this crucial time, to demonstrate transparent unity that will send the ultimate signal, that securing Yoruba nation sovereignty is not negotiable”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aba traders laud Ikpeazu over rehabilitation of roads

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Traders at Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) and the Eziukwu Road Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, said that the ongoing road infrastructural renewal would give them hope that the future is bright for their businesses. Speaking to our reporter who monitored the ongoing construction on major roads linking to the two markets, the traders said that […]
News Top Stories

CAN to NSCIA: You’re promoting bad governance, injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) of promoting bad governance and injustice in the country.   This came as the Association insisted it has no form of hatred for Islam or Muslims, as perceived by the Council, as a result of its cry […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Struggle for federation, lifelong enterprise

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the struggle for true federation in the country as a lifelong enterprise.   Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which held at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica