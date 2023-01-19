News Top Stories

Attack On Ikenga: Declare state of emergency if insecurity persists, Imo PDP tells Buhari

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State, has embarked on a protest march following the attack on the residence of its House of Representatives candidate, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by gunmen. This is also as the party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Imo state, if the prevailing wanton killings and devaluation of human lives persist. Gunmen had last Saturday, stormed Ugochinyere’s residence in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, killing no fewer than three persons and setting cars ablaze.

At its state secretariat in Owerri yesterday, PDP members, donning black attire, said the party could no longer fold arms while its candidates were being hounded, threatened and attacked at random. A statement endorsed by the state’s Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwu, and made available to journalists, submitted that the state has had enough killings, kidnapping and arson since the past three years.

The party stated that its candidates were being threatened by unknown persons not to engage in campaigns or face the consequences. PDP called on the Inspec- tor General of Police (IGP) to beef up security in the state. The statement reads: “Realizing that the make-up of the Ebubeagu Security outfit is shrouded in secrecy.” Aware that members of the outfit which now bears arms are not trained or disciplined for such roles, the PDP, Imo State calls for the immediate disbandment of Ebubeagu in Imo State.

 

