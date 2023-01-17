Politics

Attack on Ikenga: Imo PDP suspends campaign, declares one-week mourning

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended political campaigns while declaring one week of mourning following the attack on its candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency election, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

According to a release by the Publicity Secretary Collins Opurozor on Tuesday, all party flags shall fly at half mast, and party members and supporters are to wear black armbands within the period.

The statement said: “Recall that on January 14, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of our candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his hometown in Akokwa. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga. Our candidate escaped death by the whiskers. No fewer than 32 vehicles were burnt to ashes.

“Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was total war.”

It added: “It is pertinent to highlight that the spate of attacks on Ikenga Ugochinyere started after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. This is what Nigerians now know as ‘the Omuma Magic’. His campaign billboards in Ideato were immediately attacked and vandalised by agents of the APC regime in Imo State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo guber: The rough path to the Supreme Court

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

ADEWALE MOMOH reports on the legal battle over the Ondo State governorship election between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has shifted to the Supreme Court It is no longer news that the Ondo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party […]
Politics

PDP’ll overrun APC in Lagos come 2023 –Kuye

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU before last weekend’s state congress of the party, he speaks on the reconciliation of warring factions in Lagos PDP and the party’s chances of winning the 2023 governorship election in the state Has […]
Politics

Saving LGs

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Most Nigerians have over time craved for change in the local government system as presently constituted in order to bring it to conform with present day realities as well as to make the councils live up to expectations of the people who have continued to yearn for development at the grassroots. The need for this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica