Attack on Ikenga: Imo PDP suspends campaign, declares one-week mourning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended political campaigns while declaring one week of mourning following the attack on its candidate for the Ideato Federal Constituency election, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

According to a release by the Publicity Secretary Collins Opurozor on Tuesday, all party flags shall fly at half mast, and party members and supporters are to wear black armbands within the period.

The statement said: “Recall that on January 14, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of our candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his hometown in Akokwa. Three persons were shot dead. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga. Our candidate escaped death by the whiskers. No fewer than 32 vehicles were burnt to ashes.

“Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was total war.”

It added: “It is pertinent to highlight that the spate of attacks on Ikenga Ugochinyere started after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. This is what Nigerians now know as ‘the Omuma Magic’. His campaign billboards in Ideato were immediately attacked and vandalised by agents of the APC regime in Imo State.”

