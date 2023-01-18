Attack on Ikenga: Imo PDP suspends campaigns, declares one-week mourning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has suspended political campaigns while it declared a one-week of mourning following the attack and attempted assassination on candidate of the party for Ideato Federal Constituency, Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere. According to a release signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Collins Opurozor, all party flags shall fly at half mast, while members of the party and supporters are to wear black armbands within the period.

The statement reads in part: “It will be recalled that on Saturday, January 14, 2023, a motorcade of three vehicles conveying gunmen, arsonists and bombers stormed the residence of our candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere at his hometown in Akokwa. Three persons were shot dead by the assailants. Among them was an uncle to Ikenga, but our candidate escaped death by the whiskers.

No fewer than thirty two vehicles were burnt to ashes. Buildings were levelled to the ground with explosives. It was a total war.” “It is pertinent to highlight that the spate of attacks on Ikenga Ugochinyere started after he exposed the widespread compromise of the INEC voter register. This is what Nigerians now know as “the Omuma Magic.” His campaign billboards in Ideato were immediately attacked and vandalised by agents of the APC regime in Imo State.

