Attack on INEC facilities, plot by APC to abort 2023 poll – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to be blamed for the spate of attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country. T he alleged that the attacks were plot to by the APC stop the 2023 general election. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja, condemned the ruling party’s attack on PDP governors who met in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday to find solutions to the attacks, the state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country.
