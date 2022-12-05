Attack On INEC Facilities: Why security agencies are blackmailing us -IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday disassociated themselves from the recent attacks on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in Oru West and Orlu local government areas (LGAs) of Imo State.

IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful alleged that there is a conspiracy among the security agencies and some political collaborators to disrupt the election in some parts of the country and blame it on IPOB to prove a point.

New Telegraph reports that in just this month, INEC offices in the Orlu Senatorial Zone of the state have witnessed two attacks, one took place on December 1 in Orlu LGA while the INEC office in Oru West LGA was attacked on the 4th.

According to Powerful: “Both government agencies and those attacking INEC facilities are working together to blackmail IPOB. That is why the same security agencies have never arrested any of the so-called attackers.”

