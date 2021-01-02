News Top Stories

Attack on Kukah shows Nigeria in deep mess-Anglican Bishop

The Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya, yesterday said the recent attacks by some Nigerians of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Hassan Matthew Kukah, over his comment on insecurity in the country has shown that the country is in a deep mess.

Yahaya said if a personality like Kukah, who spoke the truth on leadership and some Nigerians decided to ridicule him out of sentiments, the country would not get out of its woes. He also said even generals in the army were afraid of the state of insecurity in the country, stressing that most Nigerians have resorted to using train transportation instead of the road.

Fielding questions from journalists during the presentation of his New Year message, the Anglican Bishop said it was regrettable that instead of analysising Kukah’s message, some people chose to castigate his tribe, religion and geographical background. He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the present crop of Service Chiefs in order to inject fresh blood into the security apparatus of the nation as a way of boosting the fight against insecurity generally in the country.

He said: “Journalists would have analysed what Bishop Kukah said. Did he say the reality of what Nigeria is going through or not? “Any nation where the President will not accept the truth, I am telling you that nation is in big trouble. Truth exalts a nation, but lies pull down any nation, today insecurity is true, the governors are saying there is insecurity in our nation. Have the governors not said this, who can throw stones at them?

