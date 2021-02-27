News

Attack on Okorocha is attack on Northern youths, elders -Group

Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Northern Youths and Elders Awareness Forum (NYEAF) has said an attack on the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, is an attack on the youths and elders of the Northern geo-political zone. The 19 Northern states stated this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing in reaction to the alleged attack on the former governor by the government of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. It would be recalled that Okorocha was last week attacked by the aides of Uzodinma for allegedly breaking into government sealed property.

The National Coordinator, Salisu Idris, said: “Attack on a serving Senator and former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, is a serious treat and post a danger to our institutions and democracy as a whole. “Today Mr. Okorocha as a passionate young Nigerian and a good leader who single handedly came to the northern part of this country had been a devoted Christian and build 12 schools in the north of which today as we all know mostly all the students are Muslim children enjoying free education by Mr. Rochas Okoroacha. “I don’t think there is any person that has shown a great concern to the less privilege children in this country like Rochas who has the good ambition to bring together all Nigerians in respect of all religion and tribes even before he became a governor.

“Today, Okorocha has left a good legacy in the hearts of thousands of children and their parents that would never be forgotten, and we pray that God will continue to bless him and protect him. “Okorocha is one good material if not the best we have for 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari and all this harassment and intimidation is because of the next election of which they believe should he vie for the Presidency he remains a treat to them. Nigerians, especially the common man will resist all sort of intimidation aim at truncating Sen. Roachas Okorocha’s presidential ambition because of their strong believe in his capacity to change their fortunes beyond the lines of tribe and religion.”

