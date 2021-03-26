News

Attack on Ortom: Gov’s kinsmen disown group

Kinsmen of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, operating under the auspices of Indigenous Youth Group of Mbawa (IPOM) in Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas, yesterday distanced themselves from the allegation by “Tyo-Mu Concerned Youth Vanguard” that the governor was attacked in their territory during a land grabbing outing. Addressing a news conference in Makurdi, leaders of IPOM led by Ephraim Ikyumbur, Christopher Nyityo, among others, described the allegation as false and further viewed the authors as a faceless group that does not exist.

Ikyumbur said ‘the governor did not go to acquire land during which he was attacked.’ “Mbawa youths wish to state categorically that the governor did not go to Mbawa community to grab land. In any case, the governor, like any other person, has the right to buy land anywhere in the world, including Mbawa ancestral land.

“We wish to also state that the so-called “Tyo-mu Concemed Youths Vanguard,” is not known to Mbawa people inhabiting their ancestral lands as from km 12 to km 23 on Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area. “We wish to further state that in these times, where there are insecurity challenges in the country, mischievous people should not be making incendiary statements that will add fire to the already bad situation.

