Attack on our facilities, national emergency –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) has said the attack on its facilities in some parts of the country is a national emergency.

The Commission, which held an emergency meeting yesterday, said it would brief the government and stakeholders on these incidents.

INEC has suffered attacks on its facilities in Imo, Enugu and Anambra states, in the last two days. National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in a statement after the meeting, said: “The attackers were systematic and selective in their targets.”

Okoye, who is Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, expressed concern that the Anambra attack is a major blow on the commission’s preparations for the November 6 governorship election. “The state headquarters office in Awka was set ablaze in the most devastating onslaught on the Commission’s facilities so far. “Two stores housing electoral materials were burnt down. The pavilion, which serves as a collation centre during major elections, was burnt down,” Okoye regretted.

The National Commissioner listed other items affected by the fire to include “new and old (but serviceable) electric generating machines numbering 376 for all the electoral wards and the extra numbers for backup were completely burnt.

“The electric generators were recently relocated from the local government areas (LGAs) to the state HQ in the belief that it is more secure than the LGA offices.

“Similarly, as part of the commission’s proactive measures to ensure the success of the governorship election later this year, about 50 per cent of the non-sensitive materials required for the November 6, 20201 governorship election already delivered to the state have also been lost in the fire.

“In addition, seven utility vehicles (Toyota Hilux) were burnt.” He, however, said the smart card readers (SCR), which were moved from containers “to the concrete store for enhanced protection,” were not affected.

Okoye also said the Commission’s office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area, which was attacked in an attempt to set the building ablaze, did not affect any electoral materials and no office equipment was destroyed.

“Fortunately, the damage was limited to a section of the building, specifically the windows and part of the roof,” he noted.

The National Commissioner said the commission’s office at Igboeze South LGA in Enugu State, which was attacked on Sunday, saw the store being burnt down “before the Neighborhood Watch and the Enugu State Fire Service responded and prevented the inferno from razing other parts of the building.

“This is the third attack on INEC facilities in the state in less than two weeks following the destruction of our Udenu LGA office on 13th May 2021 and the State Headquarters building in Enugu on 16th May 2021.

“All three incidents in Anambra, Imo and Enugu have been reported to the police for investigation.

“Although no lives were lost, these are clearly orchestrated and targeted attacks aimed at incapacitating the commission in conducting electoral activities, especially in Anambra State.”

Okoye, however, assured that despite the setbacks, INEC is determined to continue to discharge its responsibilities, including the conduct of the scheduled Anambra governorship election.

