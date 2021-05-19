Attack on our offices may affect 2023 polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the orchestrated attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country may affect its capacity to organise the 2023 general election and dent the nation’s electoral process.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja Wednesday, said it would be difficult to replace these facilities in the face of prevailing economic circumstances in the country.

Prof. Yakubu noted that the damaged facilities were not only limited to voting materials but also materials used for other critical electoral activities such as voter registration, the coordination of stakeholder engagements and voter education and sensitisation.

“Surely, these attacks are no longer freak events but appear to be quite orchestrated and targeted at INEC.

“The facilities of the Commission are there to serve the local communities for the most fundamental aspect of democratic governance, which is elections.

“Therefore, targeting such important national assets and repositories of electoral materials that took time and enormous resources to procure cannot be justified,” he stated.

The INEC Chairman said the meeting with RECs, was to take briefings from them on threats to INEC facilities across the country and deliberate on how best to protect them.

