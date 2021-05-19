News

Attack on our offices may affect 2023 polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the orchestrated attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country may affect its capacity to organise the 2023 general election and dent the nation’s electoral process.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja Wednesday, said it would be difficult to replace these facilities in the face of prevailing economic circumstances in the country.
Prof. Yakubu noted that the damaged facilities were not only limited to voting materials but also materials used for other critical electoral activities such as voter registration, the coordination of stakeholder engagements and voter education and sensitisation.
“Surely, these attacks are no longer freak events but appear to be quite orchestrated and targeted at INEC.
“The facilities of the Commission are there to serve the local communities for the most fundamental aspect of democratic governance, which is elections.
“Therefore, targeting such important national assets and repositories of electoral materials that took time and enormous resources to procure cannot be justified,” he stated.
The INEC Chairman said the meeting with RECs, was to take briefings from them on threats to INEC facilities across the country and deliberate on how best to protect them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kankara students’ release show God’s faithfulness to Nigeria, Buhari – Interfaith group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has welcomed the release of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.  The NIFROP, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, on Friday, said the release is a demonstration of God’s faithfulness towards Nigeria and the administration of President Muhammadu […]
News

Trana-Kalabari Road: My critics are impatient – Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that those criticising him over the delay in the commencement of the Trana-Kalabari Road are impatient, stressing that discussions for its take-off has been concluded. Wike, who spoke yesterday at a the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title conferment of Eze Gbuwara Uzor […]
News

Ogun: 527 accidents claim 109 lives in 8 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State yesterday disclosed that over 109 persons lost their lives while 665 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents in the state between January  and August this year. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica