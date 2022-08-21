News

Attack on Oyetola’s wife’s convoy primitive, barbaric –Osun APC

Posted on

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Friday’s attack on the convoy of the First Lady of the state, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, by some suspected political thugs, describing it as primitive, barbaric, shameful, dangerous and wicked.

 

It was learnt that the some political thugs waylaid the convoy of Mrs Oyetola Friday at Owode in Edeland, where they threw stones at the convoy and used other dangerous weapons to affect the attack.

 

Information however, has it that it was the display of the proactive professional prowess of the statutory security officers that accompanied the First Lady that bungled the suspected premeditated attack from degenerating into more than what it later turned out to be.

 

The state APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital Sat-urday, stated that it was alarming that some disgruntled politicians could descend so low to the extent of needlessly injecting violence into politics.

 

Famodun wondered why the hitherto peaceful ancient Edeland could be turned into a perpetual abode of violence where the sacredness of the lives of fellow human beings means nothing to some desperado po

litical power mongers. The state APC chairman asked rhetorically why some suspected political thugs should make themselves cheap instruments of violence with which they are being used to heat up the state polity?

 

He explained that it is not proper for someone who is accused of theft to be romancing a kid goat as it’s on record that it was about  two weeks ago that a pregnant woman and another indigene of Edeland were killed in a gruesome manner over a disagreement by some PDP members on the sharing formular of the leftover of the governorship campaign largesse provided by Senator Ademola Adeleke at Atapara/ Oloba Ward 1 in Ede-North Local Government Council Area of the state

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

