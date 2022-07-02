News Top Stories

Attack on Shiroro: Again, Buhari talks tough, vows killers won’t go unpunished

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Thursday’s attack in the Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State as a direct assault on Nigeria as a whole vowing to ensure that the perpetrators would not go unpunished. This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu who wrote that President Buhari assured that the government would do everything to ensure the return of those abducted by bandits in the attack. Eye witness told Saturday Telegraph that those reportedly killed, includie 37 security personnel, with many others abducted at a mining site in Shiroro town. Buhari who paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives to the attack added that “Sadly, Nigeria’s fight against terrorism continues.

It is a battle that is taking its toll on all of us. But we shall not relent, nor shall we surrender. “We say it again that we have reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self. But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering. This atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them. Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons.

“Each day we grow closer to that goal. When they lash out during times of global suffering it is the act of a cornered animal, an act of desperation. As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them. “As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them. “Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return. And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No mat-ter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace,” the President assured.

 

Our Reporters

