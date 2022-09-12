News

Attack On Ubah: S’East Coalition questions capacity of security operatives

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has condemned Sunday’s fatal attack on the convoy of Senator Andy Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeany Ubah, describing same as “barbaric and senseless”.

According to the group, the ugly development calls to question the capacity of security operatives to deal successfully with crime and criminality.

While thanking God for sparing the life of Ubah, the group condoled with families, government of Anambra State, as well as the police command, over the death of some policemen that were in the convoy of the governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in last year’s gubernatorial election.

The Senator’s convoy came under a deadly attack by assailants at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the fatal attack, said: “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today(Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enugu-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored. Further details shall be communicated please.”

Reacting, in a statement, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), said: “Our hearts go to the bereaved families, government of Anambra State, as well as the state police command, over the fatal incident that led to the death of the Senator’s security aides.

“As Igbos, we believe this attack is targeted at giving the Igbo people a bad name just to hang them, but it will definitely fail because God is always with us.

“No true igbo person will be this heartless and insensitive at this particular point when the entire country is doing everything possible to give the South East people a chance.

“This is a clear indication that some enemies of South East who are hell bent on perpetually putting us down are responsible for such gruesome murder without any justification.

“Nigerians are so tired of rhetoric, and promises on ending insecurity, all they want to see is a robust and urgent action which include total overhaul of the security architecture.”

 

