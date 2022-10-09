Attack on Ubah”s convoy purely assassination attempt – Ekwunife

Senator representing Anambra Central zone, Iyom Uche Ekwunife has described the attack on her colleague Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as purely an assassination attempt on his life.

Ekwunife who disclosed this at the funeral ceremony of Mr Ikechukwu Obum, one of the aides to Ubah who was killed by gunmen last month, contended that this is not the Anambra State that people know.

She said: “I lack words to express how I feel about what happened and I also lack words to console my colleague Sen Ifeanyi Ubah over the demise of two of his trusted staff but God says in everything we should give him thanks.

“Nobody knows what happened and how it happened but this is not the Anambra of our dream and this is not the Anambra we know where people come out and take away lives that they do not have and they cannot give.

“I thank God for saving the life of Ifeanyi Ubah because it would have been the other way but God said no but for me I call it assassination attempt on his life and nothing more.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...