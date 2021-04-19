News

Attack on Uzuakoli Police Station barbaric – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the attack on Uzuakoli police station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State as unwarranted, uncivilized and barbaric.
Lamenting the ugly development, Kalu noted that the perpetrators of the ugly incident must be brought to book.
While calling on residents of Bende LGA  to be vigilant, peaceful and steadfast, Kalu called on security agencies to work collectively in averting recurrence.
The former governor, in a message, faulted sponsors and perpetrators of violence and social vices, stressing that development can only take place in an atmosphere of peace and unity.
Kalu said: “I condemn in strong terms the attack on Uzuakoli police station in Bende Local Government Srea of Abia State and subsequent freeing of detainees from the station.
“The ugly incident is saddening and devastating.
“The personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who were attacked are serving the country and its citizenry and as such shouldn’t be molested.
“The country will not move forward if thuggery, violence and social vices are condoned,” he said.
Kalu appealed to the people of Bende LGA to be calm and peaceful.

