Attack on Zamfara PDP Congress by thugs: Atiku demands probe

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Inspector-General Police Baba Usman to investigate Monday’s disruption of the congress of Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Thugs reportedly stormed the venue of the congress with weapons, destroying canopies, cars, chairs, materials, among others, for the exercise. The development forced members to run for their lives. And the PDP has been accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring the attack.

Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said those behind the attack should be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others. The candidate of the PDP in the 2019 presidential election described the attack as a bad omen for democracy as well as free and fair election in the country.

The former VP said: “Such open lawlessness by suspected supporters of the ruling party is an invitation to anarchy which will create conditions that make free and fair elections difficult.”

Atiku urged the police to be politically neutral in law enforcement, so that the ruling party might not be given the impression that they are above the law.

He warned that the refusal to arrest and prosecute those involved would encourage future impunity, adding that no group of people should feel unprotected from thuggery because of their political affiliation.

