Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of Service Chiefs

Following the attack on Brono State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs with immediate effect.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there is urgent need to effect a change in the nation’s security circles.

“The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said is alarmed by Thursday’s attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum by suspected bandits, insisting that the sad incident has again reinforced the urgent need to review the nation’s security architecture,” he said.

The caucus urged the presidency to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

Elumelu noted that the attack on the state governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation have further reinforced the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nation’s security architecture

According to Elumelu: “The worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising the security system in the area, allegedly creating an opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganising of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenceless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.”

