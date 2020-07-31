News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

Following the attack on Brono State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs with immediate effect.

In a statement issued Friday and signed by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there is urgent need to effect a change in the nation’s security circles.

“The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has said is alarmed by Thursday’s attack on the convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum by suspected bandits, insisting that the sad incident has again reinforced the urgent need to review the nation’s security architecture,” he said.

The caucus urged the presidency to implement the recent resolution of both chambers of the National Assembly asking President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs.

Elumelu noted that the attack on the state governor and other dastardly activities of the insurgents in various parts of the nation have further reinforced the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to handle the nation’s security architecture

According to Elumelu: “The worsening security situation in the country under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state to the extent that insurgents have the temerity to attack an armed convoy of a state governor.

“This is more so with the insistence by Governor Zulum of compromising the security system in the area, allegedly creating an opening to the attack; a position that validates the call for immediate reorganising of the nation’s security architecture.

“The entire nation is distressed by the incessant mindless killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenceless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, which have brought indescribable agony, anguish and torment to innocent Nigerians.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Australian city wakes to another lockdown as more state borders close

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous city began a six-week lockdown on Thursday following a spike in new coronavirus cases, as states around the country tightened internal borders to prevent a second wave sweeping the country. Australia has avoided the high casualty numbers of other countries to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 544,055​ people globally, […]
News

Suspended NSITF MD, directors ‘stole’ N48bn without paying salaries – Ngige

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday accused the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion. Ngige made the allegations before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of […]
News

PDP: 2023 presidential ambition cause of Dogara’s defection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Ali Garba

•Muhammed: His defection a cover-up     Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has challenged former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to come out clean and tell Nigerians why he left the party for the All Progressives Congress (PDP). Jibrin stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: