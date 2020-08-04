Attack on Zulum: We’re all vulnerable – Govs

Nigerian governors said the attack on Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum by members of Boko Haram sect has exposed the vulnerability of other state governors due to “fragility of the country’s security architecture.”

Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a solidarity message to Zulum on behalf of other governors, expressed regret at the worsening security situation in the country, in spite of the efforts of government to end it.

Fayemi noted that the attack was one unwarranted attack too many, stating that although Governor Zulum escaped unhurt, two members of the civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to his convoy, sustained injuries.

He prayed for their quick recovery, and assured the governor that NGF members were solidly behind him. The Governor of Ekiti State assured Zulum that the National Economic Council (NEC) sub-committee on security would meet this week and use the resolutions therefrom, to dialogue with President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs to discuss the security situation. Fayemi said: “This is one unwarranted attack too many.

It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.” He said that the governors were appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation. “On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful,” the governor said.

