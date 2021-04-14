Attack threat: Rivers beefs up security around Correctional Centre, Police HQ

Barely 48 hours after the Biafra Nations League (BNL), a secessionist group threatened to attack oil companies operating in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, security has been beefed up around the Port Harcourt Correctional Facility, as well as the headquarters of the state police command on Moscow Road.

Security has also been upgraded around the Mile 1 Flyover axis and the Mile 1 Flyover Police Station, overlooking the road that links the ever busy Azikiwe Road to Government House, Port Harcourt and the town area of the city. BNL threatened to attack Port Harcourt after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, banned an Igbo meeting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state over fears that such meetings could spark fresh unrest in the LGA.

Recall that suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) attacked the Obigbo Police State in Oyigbo Local Government Area and killed some policemen during the #EndSARS protest in the state last October. With the twin attacks of the Owerri Correctional Facility and the Police headquarters in neighbouring Imo State last week, the authorities in Rivers have deployed armed and combat-ready policemen to the Police Headquarters and Correctional Centre to deter any possible attack.

Some residents of Bundu- Ama Community, a crowded area with mainly ramshackle structures that is located in the town axis near the Port Harcourt Prison, complain of the heavy security presence that infringes on both human and vehicular movements. Also in the town axis where there was a bloody shoot-out suspected to be cult related that claimed about three lives last week, some residents observed that there have been more security personnel on patrol duties in unmarked vehicles apart from the ones roaming the area in Hilux vans. Security has also been beefed up at the Olu- Obasanjo Police Station and the Mile 2 Police Station, which came under serious attack during the #EndSARS protest, but remained intact after police officers at the station drove back the attackers.

Like this: Like Loading...