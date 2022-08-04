News Top Stories

Attack Threats: Benue takes steps to curb invasion

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Following the alarm raised last week by the Nasarawa State Government over invasion of terrorists from neighbouring states that led to the closure of schools, Benue State Security Council yesterday met and took proactive measures to nip in the bud continued invasion and attacks on communities in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who presided over the meeting, said his administration was indeed perturbed by the alarm raised by his Nasarawa counterpart. The governor who briefed journalists shortly after the meeting at the Government House in Makurdi announced that henceforth all commercial motorcyclists, popularly called okada, operating in the state would now operate from 6:00am to 8pm only on a daily basis, adding that those that flout the order would be arrested by security agencies and their vehicles seized from them.

He, however, announced the sustenance of the ban on the use of the vehicle in Sankera axis, the territory of the late most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, where killings of innocent people are most rampant. “We have decided that motorcycle which is a major vehicle for criminals, bandits and Fulani terrorists be regulated; we, however, sustain the activities of the banning of the use of the vehicle in Sankera axis of the state. Security agencies have renewed mandate of the Security Council to apprehend anyone that breaches the ban. “In addition, we have decided that across the 23 local government areas of the state, motorcycles should operate from 6am to 8pm only; any breach will be met with stiff penalties.

They will be arrested, the motorcycles will be seized. We are working on enacting a law that will not just ensure the arrest of those who breach the law; they will also destroy the motorcycle.” The council, the governor said, also expressed concern over the issue of miners whose activities he maintained are causing serious environmental hazards and creating security threat in the state.

He stated that though the Federal Government has the responsibility of giving licences to miners to operate, he has the authority over land in the state as provided for in the Land Use Act, stressing that anyone caught carrying out mining activities in the state without the consent of his administration would be considered an illegal miner. He said a committee made up of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), his Adviser on Mining, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, as well as the affected local government chairmen, especially those of Gboko, Logo, Kwande, and traditional rulers has been set up to help address the problem.

 

