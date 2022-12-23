News

Attackers of INEC facilities are enemies who don’t want democracy to flourish –M’Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

As arsonists continue to launch fierce attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the federation, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has said that those sponsoring the attacks are enemies of state who don’t want democracy to flourish. National President of the Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated this in an exclusive telephone interview with Saturday Telegraph. Pogu described the attacks as unfortunate, stressing that what is happening is a clear indication that the political class is not matured to the level the country has attained presently.

“It is an unfortunate development, it means that our political class is not matured to the level we are supposed to because if we are matured, destroying the electoral process doesn’t amount to any gain politically. “Those people doing it are enemies of the state, people who don’t want our democratic process to flourish. And I will advise that whoever is doing it or sponsoring people to do it should stop because we want a smooth transition in 2023 and that can only be achieved if we have free, fair elections in electoral process.’’ Alluding to the challenge eligible voters are having in the collection of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), the Middle Belt leader said INEC has no excuse to give Nigerians for any delay in the issuance of PVCs since it had promised to accomplish the task before November 2022.

He said; “INEC promised that by November, PVCs would all be ready, it is now up to the Commission to live up to its responsibility and provide the PVCs for those who have been duly registered as bonafide voters. “So INEC has no excuse for any reason for delaying the issuance of PVCs to people who have registered. Our democracy will succeed when we have everything going on properly for our country.”

 

Our Reporters

