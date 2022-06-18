Attackers of Owo Catholic Church still in Yorubaland, says Iba Gani Adams

… says govt’s refusal to restructure fuelling agitations for self-determination

…wants OPC co-opted to fight insecurity in South West

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the panacea for terrorism in Nigeria is state police even as he also appealed that the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) be coopted to help the other security agents fight the insecurity in the Southwest. He spoke with Isioma Madike. Excerpts…

Given the recent happenings around the country, how can you evaluate the security situation of the country?

The security situation of the country now is so bad to the extent that we can’t compare it to what we had last year. In the history of Nigeria, we have never witnessed a bomb blast on a passenger train when it’s moving. It’s even worse in the Southwest; we have never witnessed a situation where a terrorist attacked a church to the extent of losing up to 40 people in one encounter. More than 150 people are still in the hospital. We have seen the situation of Fulani herdsmen invading many villages and we have seen kidnappings in many communities. It is something that we haven’t experienced in the history of our country. We believed that air and train are safe means of transportation but unfortunately the terrorists in the country, I don’t believe in bandits, they are all terrorists- have changed the narration by attacking a train that is coming from Kaduna to Abuja.

Now that the terrorists have made inroad into the Southern part of the country, how do you think that its leaders should react to the situation?

I think the government, especially the state governors, should recognise the fact that we can’t work on security alone without recognising the role of non-governmental organisations and the traditional security institutions in history. If you don’t call someone to war with you, the person wouldn’t in- t r u d e on what you are doing. S o m e people don’t un- derstand what they call secu- rity. When an issue happens and the newspapers publish, someone will now ask what the Are-Onakakanfo is doing but they don’t know that the issue of security is broad.

How broad?

I will give an exam- p l e , it’s just like a landlord t h a t b u i l d s a h o u s e , a n d then the s e – curity in the street wants to secure the house for the owner. If the owner doesn’t invite you to come and secure his house, if you forcefully enter his house you are now a criminal and I will categorise the landlord in my own illustration as the government. The owners represent the state and the local government. So, for you to say you want to secure the state with them, you must get approval or certain relationships of working together. If you don’t have that it will be very difficult no matter the advantage you have, no matter the structure or potential you have to complement their efforts. When the government doesn’t call you to ask what you can do, it will be very difficult to share your knowledge with them and when you are seeing it in the newspapers and they don’t see it as a policy or call you to come and address them or even the security personnel in the state, it will be very difficult for you to be useful to that government. Some of the governments in the Southwest, when I raised the issue of insecurity in 2018, when I wrote them a letter, it led to the Southwest security conference that was held in Ibadan. That gave birth to Amotekun. During the recruitment, they recruited many people, and some of our members were not recruited. I had the opportunity to talk to some of the leaders of Amotekun. Now Amotekun is the property of the government, they recruited between 1500 and 2000 in some states while in others, a meagre 400 to 500. How can you expect that number to secure a whole state? The government should look for a way based on their resources and also private organisations should complement the efforts of the government by sending stipends to assist the government security outfits so that we can have a balanced way to chase the criminals out of the Southwest.

Are the governments thinking of such?

Our governments are not looking at that; they don’t see me as a potential that can work with them to achieve their purpose. They don’t see non-governmental organisations like OPC and even vigilantes as groups that could complement the efforts of the Amotekun because they don’t have what it takes to meet the challenges of criminals. When you don’t give me a job to assist you, it will be very difficult for me to assist you. I’m the National coordinator of OPC and we can’t jump into the community and assist them on security if the state and local governments do not give us the approval, if the Obas and chiefs of that community do not give us the needed approval. There must be a synergy between the government security and the non-government outfits. Even the federal security agents like the Police, DSS and civil defense Corp. If there is a platform at the state and local government levels, definitely many problems would be sorted out on the issue of security; non-governmental organisations will be encouraged to play a role in the issue of security. But from our experience, especially in the early 2000s when OPC was just coming up and getting popular, most of our members were recruited into the security of the state and some of them were killed in the process, many a r e still in prison as I’m talking to you. Some of them c a m e back and could not find their feet. The more you are growing as an institution, you have to adjust yourself. Nobody wants to destroy himself because he wants to help the society; nobody wants to turn into a nuisance because you want to sanitise the society.

Were there instances you could recall?

A good example is when our members had Dane guns to secure their communities and streets, if the police arrest them, they parade them as criminals. They will put the Dane gun along with pump actions in front of them and take them to court and charge them with robbery and unlawful possession of firearms. There were different types of trumped up charges to hold them in prison. In the process, many OPC members spent three years in prison and their family members sold their belongings to pay lawyers to fight their cases. Some of them died in the process of torture. The leadership of the organisation now agreed that before we can go into any situation there must be cooperation from the states or local government, and the Oba of the community. There must be an agreement that we want to assist but some of the Obas do not want to risk it in case anything happens in the process. That was one of the reasons the OPC reduced some of their zeal from when they started out on the issue of security. The only way they engage in security matters now is when they are invited to assist by the landlords, the DPOs and the Area commanders.

So the OPC has not been supportive of late?

Not exactly; the security situation could have been worse in the Southwest but for the assistance that the OPC has been giving to the police. They do this in the background, unfortunately, the police will not reflect it when they arrest suspects, and they won’t tell the public that it’s as a result of the cooperation between the police and the OPC. I can tell you that about 80 per cent of police breakthroughs in this regard is as a result of their cooperation with the OPC and other non-government organisations like Agbekoya, vigilantes and even hunters in the areas. They will never give them the credit. Psychologically it demoralised these organisations. We are not even being praised by the government. There are others who also point to the insincerity of the government, especially the Federal Government, which has introduced politics in security issues. They easily point to the handling of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho cases as compared to the Fulanis whenever they are apprehended. How do you react to that? Everyone knows the politics of it, they are not hiding it one bit. The groups that have stood for self-determination like the ones you mentioned are frequently being harassed and threatened while others threaten that Nigeria will break and nothing would be done. Some of them will speak and their words will become policy statements in Nigeria. The issue of Igboho is because we are from the South. The case of Igboho in particular, who is just expressing himself that this is what he wants, he doesn’t carry arms, he doesn’t attack any person. All he was saying was that he wanted self-determination. At the same time, Kanu was just a radio presenter when he started this struggle. He was just saying what his people wanted. Look at what happened in the case of an accountant-general who was charged to court by the EFCC for embezzling N80 billion and in less than two weeks he was granted bail. Assuming it was a Southerner, he would have rotted in prison. The case would also have been sensationalised due to the way they would have handled it. Definitely Nigeria is not operating balanced governance. There is a lot of lopsidedness regarding the issue of the North and South.

What would you recommend in the situation Nigeria finds itself?

It’s because the government did not listen to the restructuring proposal that some went on to start asking for self-determination. People like us agitated for regional autonomy but they did not listen and they even had a committee to review the constitution. Nothing was done in the constitutional review. The minimal demand: state police, was not done and this is something that would have helped the whole country. Assuming you allowed the Katsina people to have their own police, they could have matched the bandits or ISWAP one on one, likewise in Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Kebbi and Borno.

The little success the Nigerian government made over the issue of Boko Haram is as a result of having JTF army hunters. The hunters collaborated with the Nigerian army, so why can’t they, in like manner, allow the governors to have their own state police? Why can’t they allow the local government to have their own police? When we have a proper structure of policing, definitely the issue of insecurity will be taken care of clearly because there will be heavy cooperation among the agents. If one is not working very well, the others will complement the efforts.

A good example is the Amotekun outfit, which was just a paramilitary structure, the government even at that did not allow them to handle Ak47 riffles. What they have in their hands is Dane guns or pump action, which has a short range of just 200 metres. They don’t want to listen to self-determination and restructuring, they ought to have picked one out of the two. If they can’t, it simply means postponing an evil day and we can see that the issue of insecurity has degenerated in our society to the extent that the international community is laughing at us. They are even tired of reporting that.

Many now believe that Lagos might be the ultimate target. Do you think along that line also?

Something like that could happen. We told the Southwest governors that we have been seriously infiltrated, not only Lagos but the entire Yoruba land has been infiltrated. I believe those who attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo are still in Yoruba land and the problem we have is that we don’t normally prepare, we only react. Even with the situation of Owo, we haven’t sat down and asked what we do to stop future occurrence of this barbaric act. There must be a synergy between the state governors and non-governmental organisations to stop the violence in the Southwest. Even though the Federal Government is not ready to help, the state governors still have the starting power to make sure they find solutions to the Southwest problems. The issue of Lagos State is pathetic because the state does not have enough internal security to checkmate these excesses should they decide to attack. All the state depended on is the federal security, and as an economic hub of the country, they are supposed to have plan B, which should be the Amotekun corps.

Is there no Amotekun outfit in the state?

I don’t know the reason they refused to have Amotekun in Lagos State. One of the reasons that Oyo State has never been turned to a banana republic is as a result of having an alternative security outfit such as Amotekun; the same thing in Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states. As Nigeria is now, no one should solely depend on the federal security agencies.

What gives you the impression that the perpetrators of the Owo act are still around?

I believe that they are still around because those who attacked Owo are not in large numbers. I believe they were given an assignment to attack some strategic places and hide in certain places within Yoruba land. They are not like the Fulani herdsmen that usually attack and move, they are not nomadic. These ones are highly coordinated military mercenaries. They’re not illiterate Fulani herdsmen that will just kidnap and put you in the bush to collect money. They are trained to destroy as guerrilla men. But I believe we will get them arrested if they don’t leave.

Arresting them will mean that the government has to cooperate with outfits like OPC for example. Is that what you are saying?

Sometimes our men do jobs by chance not minding that they can run into trouble. Sometimes they do it at their own risk. Some Fulani that were coming to Ekiti were apprehended by the OPC in Ikere-Ekiti. They found a lot of arms and ammunition in their vehicles; it was a breakthrough and they handed them over to the Amotekun. Even the issue of Wakilu, who was terrorising the Ibarapa people but we got him within a month. Our men that did the job paid for it on the basis of injustice from the Nigerian police. They were remanded for four months but we thank God the criminal was apprehended and there is relative peace in the community now.

Even though the government does not allow it, sometimes our members take risks to do certain jobs. We count it as a risk because the government doesn’t call us to do it. In the process, the criminal can die in the operation. Immediately the Nigerian police will charge you for murder. The gun we use to get criminals, if found in our possession will be used to charge us for possession of unlawful arms.

They will even charge us for murder and robbery just to make sure they destroy us because they think we are doing their job and want to become a rival. Anything OPC does to help the public is done as a risk. We have a group called Southwest Security Stakeholders Group. When I became an Aare I brought all security relevant groups together and we formed a coalition of Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group. We have OPC, Agbekoya, Hunters, Compass, and about 11 different organisations were put together and they are doing their own bit in their communities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...